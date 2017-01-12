Illinois Senate considering sugary drink tax
January 12 - As part of their package of bills, the Illinois Senate is proposing a penny per ounce tax on sugary drinks. The Healthy Eating Active Living proposal would provide funding for obesity prevention programs and it would also off-set the state's burden of the Medicaid budget.
