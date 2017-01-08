Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin hesitant on some Donald Trump Cabinet nominees

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, meets with U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, on Capitol Hill, Jan. 4, 2017 in Washington, D.C. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, meets with U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, on Capitol Hill, Jan. 4, 2017 in Washington, D.C. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says he knows Elaine Chao , President-elect Donald Trump 's nominee to be secretary of transportation, and is likely to support her confirmation. He's also heard good things about retired Marine Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.