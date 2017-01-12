Illinois Road Crews Ready for Freezing Rain Expected in Weekend Storm
"It's tough because no one really seems to have a definite idea of what is going to happen," he said. "An ice storm is the worst kind of storm you have to deal with, so when the potential for one is in the forecast, it is of interest to us."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|16 hr
|Lisa
|77
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Jan 12
|jjj
|2,789
|For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details
|Jan 11
|iJonny
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 9
|Bobby
|215
|Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,...
|Jan 6
|coyote505
|14
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Jan 6
|VeganTiger
|52,089
|We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07)
|Jan 4
|nrude
|11
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC