Illinois Republicans and Democrats actually worked together on state...
From left: Illinois senate Republican leader Christine Radogno, senate president John Cullerton, and house Republican leader Jim Durkin, pictured in 2014 Illinois senate president John Cullerton, a Democrat, and senate Republican leader Christine Radogno have been working together on proposals designed to get state budget negotiations going again after talks between Governor Bruce Rauner and house speaker Michael Madigan broke down last month-but on Monday afternoon the Illinois senate "pulled the plug" on the plan for now, opting to revisit the proposals after the new General Assembly is sworn in Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Bobby
|215
|Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,...
|Jan 6
|coyote505
|14
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Jan 6
|VeganTiger
|52,089
|We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07)
|Jan 4
|nrude
|11
|Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr...
|Jan 2
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|6
|FOID Card (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Joe joey
|617
|David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort...
|Dec 30
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC