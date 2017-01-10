Illinois Republicans and Democrats ac...

Illinois Republicans and Democrats actually worked together on state...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chicago Reader

From left: Illinois senate Republican leader Christine Radogno, senate president John Cullerton, and house Republican leader Jim Durkin, pictured in 2014 Illinois senate president John Cullerton, a Democrat, and senate Republican leader Christine Radogno have been working together on proposals designed to get state budget negotiations going again after talks between Governor Bruce Rauner and house speaker Michael Madigan broke down last month-but on Monday afternoon the Illinois senate "pulled the plug" on the plan for now, opting to revisit the proposals after the new General Assembly is sworn in Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mon Bobby 215
News Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,... Jan 6 coyote505 14
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Jan 6 VeganTiger 52,089
News We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07) Jan 4 nrude 11
News Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr... Jan 2 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 6
FOID Card (Feb '06) Jan 1 Joe joey 617
David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort... Dec 30 Truth 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,447

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC