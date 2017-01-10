Illinois Republicans and Democrats actually worked together on state...

From left: Illinois senate Republican leader Christine Radogno, senate president John Cullerton, and house Republican leader Jim Durkin, pictured in 2014 Illinois senate president John Cullerton, a Democrat, and senate Republican leader Christine Radogno have been working together on proposals designed to get state budget negotiations going again after talks between Governor Bruce Rauner and house speaker Michael Madigan broke down last month-but on Monday afternoon the Illinois senate "pulled the plug" on the plan for now, opting to revisit the proposals after the new General Assembly is sworn in Wednesday.

