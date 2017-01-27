Illinois needs a funding fix for state-sponsored charter schools
The labyrinthine way Illinois schools are funded continues to baffle not only laymen but also Lake County educators. Especially the way the funding formula being used today doles out state aid to school districts that have charter schools within their boundaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois releases dates for county fairs (Jun '08)
|28 min
|FairGoer
|3
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|kenconk
|7
|sue
|Thu
|sue
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 24
|Rudy
|219
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Jan 24
|DevilDog1_7
|2,790
|Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga...
|Jan 23
|Crooked
|3
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|Jan 20
|kay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC