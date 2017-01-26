Illinois mom tries to cope with death...

Illinois mom tries to cope with death of daughter

Kaylee Jacob was 16 when a teenage friend messing around with a gun in the backseat of a car parked in Effingham accidentally shot her to death. More than a year later, the girl's mother said the pain still lingers - and she knows that it always will.

