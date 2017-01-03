Illinois man gets 22 years in prison ...

Illinois man gets 22 years in prison for stealing TV remote

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

An Illinois man found guilty of stealing a television remote from an apartment complex common area has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. Eric Bramwell in August 2015 took the universal remote from a Wheaton apartment building but dropped a glove before he left the complex, the Chicago Tribune reported.

