Illinois man cleared in 1991 rape after 25 years in prison
A northern Illinois man who spent 25 years in prison for a rape has been cleared of the charge by a Lake County judge. William Carini was convicted in 1992 and sentenced to 26 years in prison in the sexual assault of a woman who was attacked after she fell asleep in her car on the shoulder of the Tri-State Tollway near Gurnee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Tue
|elmowazaf
|52,083
|Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr...
|Jan 2
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|6
|FOID Card (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Joe joey
|617
|David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort...
|Dec 30
|Truth
|1
|Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Illinois Governor Recall Amendment (Oct '10)
|Dec 30
|Bad Governor
|1,988
|Senate rejects proposal banning lobbyist gifts (Mar '06)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC