Illinois man cleared in 1991 rape after 25 years in prison

A northern Illinois man who spent 25 years in prison for a rape has been cleared of the charge by a Lake County judge. William Carini was convicted in 1992 and sentenced to 26 years in prison in the sexual assault of a woman who was attacked after she fell asleep in her car on the shoulder of the Tri-State Tollway near Gurnee.

