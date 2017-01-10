Illinois House OKs 4-month tax incent...

Illinois House OKs 4-month tax incentive program extension

The Illinois House has approved a four-month extension of a corporate tax incentive program amid an ongoing budget standoff. The Economic Development for a Growing Economy, or EDGE, program was set to expire at the end of last year.

