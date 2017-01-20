Illinois governor's office: Senate pl...

Illinois governor's office: Senate plan won't erase deficit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

An Illinois Senate plan to end the state's two-year budget stalemate would still leave a $4.3 billion deficit, Gov. Bruce Rauner 's office said Wednesday in a review obtained by The Associated Press . The analysis found that the package of legislation, which includes an income tax increase, would bolster revenue in the current fiscal year by $1.7 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) 12 hr Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
News obama elected 44th president (Nov '08) Wed Brianc1215 8,883
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Tue Tony 217
News A look back at the Obama years Jan 16 Jim Dandy 3
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Jan 14 Lisa 77
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Jan 12 jjj 2,789
For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details Jan 11 iJonny 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,051,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC