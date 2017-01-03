Illinois forest preserves open Christmas tree recycling drop off locations
The Lake County Forest Preserves , Libertyville, Illinois, has created eight designated locations throughout the county for residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling, a report by the Chicago Tribune says . The donated trees will be turned to mulch using a wood chipper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,...
|33 min
|RustyS
|3
|We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07)
|12 hr
|nrude
|11
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Tue
|elmowazaf
|52,083
|Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr...
|Jan 2
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|6
|FOID Card (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Joe joey
|617
|David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort...
|Dec 30
|Truth
|1
|Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Frogface Kate
|5
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC