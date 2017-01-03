Illinois forest preserves open Christ...

Illinois forest preserves open Christmas tree recycling drop off locations

The Lake County Forest Preserves , Libertyville, Illinois, has created eight designated locations throughout the county for residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling, a report by the Chicago Tribune says . The donated trees will be turned to mulch using a wood chipper.

