Illinois fails to support disability services, report finds
A federal court monitor is criticizing Illinois for failing to ensure that people with developmental disabilities receive adequate support within their communities for a second year in a row. The monitor's annual report, issued last week, says a lack of state funding to raise caregiver wages has created unprecedented shortages of workers who assist developmentally disabled residents when they move out of institutions and into apartments or group homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|14 hr
|Carry This Sign
|1
|Illinois releases dates for county fairs (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|FairGoer
|3
|Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06)
|Sat
|kenconk
|7
|sue
|Jan 26
|sue
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 24
|Rudy
|219
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Jan 24
|DevilDog1_7
|2,790
|Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga...
|Jan 23
|Crooked
|3
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC