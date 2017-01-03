Illinois Dept of Agriculture Offers C...

Illinois Dept of Agriculture Offers Cropping Seminars Thursday, January 5

The Illinois Dept of Agriculture is hosting three regional conservation cropping seminars later this month to assist farmers and landowners in employing best management practices.

