Illinois Department of Public Health reports six cases of viral illness linked to ratteries
SPRINGFIELD The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting six cases of Seoul virus in individuals who had direct exposure to rats in two different Illinois ratteries. Ratteries are facilities where rats are bred.
