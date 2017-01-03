Illinois bill would require testing s...

Illinois bill would require testing school water for leadEvery school ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Every school in Illinois would have to test drinking water for lead contamination by the end of 2018 under a bill being considered by Illinois legislators. The law would require testing of most water outlets such as drinking fountains, classroom sinks and kitchen faucets, but not bathroom sinks or spigots inside custodial closets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 7 hr Bobby 215
News Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,... Jan 6 coyote505 14
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Jan 6 VeganTiger 52,089
News We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07) Jan 4 nrude 11
News Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr... Jan 2 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 6
FOID Card (Feb '06) Jan 1 Joe joey 617
David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort... Dec 30 Truth 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,259

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC