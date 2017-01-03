Illinois bill would require testing school water for leadEvery school ...
Every school in Illinois would have to test drinking water for lead contamination by the end of 2018 under a bill being considered by Illinois legislators. The law would require testing of most water outlets such as drinking fountains, classroom sinks and kitchen faucets, but not bathroom sinks or spigots inside custodial closets.
