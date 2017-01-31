Illinois: Anti-Gun Tax Proposed on Exercising All Second Amendment Rights
In an attempt to address the ongoing budget problem in Illinois, Sen. Hutchinson decided to tax Illinois residents' Second Amendment rights, and by extension, their right to safety. Under SA 2, a 5% tax would be imposed on any membership or access fee for gun clubs, shooting ranges, hunt clubs, training classes and match fees.
