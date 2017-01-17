Illinois American Water Distributes Grant to Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District

Neil Berkowitz, Lisle-Woodridge Fire Public Education Specialist; Keith Krestan, Lisle-Woodridge Fire Chief; Natalee Cedillo with Illinois American Water; Joe Pawlisz, Lisle-Woodridge Firefighter; Fred Mitchell, Lisle-Woodridge Firefighter; Tom Harrell, Illinois American Water and James Richardson, a Lisle-Woodridge Firefighter hold a check from IAW.Photo provided by Illinois American Water The Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department will be purchasing new smoke alarms for the community, thanks to a grant from Illinois American Water . The IAW 2016 Firefighter Grant Program provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities in its service areas.

