Illinois 38 mins ago 2:48 p.m.CDC: Il...

Illinois 38 mins ago 2:48 p.m.CDC: Ill. included in rodent virus...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

KSDK The Center for Disease Control continues to assist 12 states, including Illinois, in investigating an outbreak of the Seoul virus. The infection has infection has infected eight people in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sue 15 hr sue 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Jan 24 Rudy 219
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Jan 24 DevilDog1_7 2,790
News Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga... Jan 23 Crooked 3
thank-you god for donald j. trump Jan 20 kay 1
News Logan Correctional Center Prison Jan 19 debbie hodo 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC