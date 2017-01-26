Illinois 38 mins ago 2:48 p.m.CDC: Ill. included in rodent virus...
KSDK The Center for Disease Control continues to assist 12 states, including Illinois, in investigating an outbreak of the Seoul virus. The infection has infection has infected eight people in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sue
|15 hr
|sue
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 24
|Rudy
|219
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Jan 24
|DevilDog1_7
|2,790
|Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga...
|Jan 23
|Crooked
|3
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|Jan 20
|kay
|1
|Logan Correctional Center Prison
|Jan 19
|debbie hodo
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC