Head of Illinois Board of Higher Education stepping down
James Applegate, who became executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education less than three years ago, is stepping down. Applegate, who has a doctorate and a master's degree in communications from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said he is leaving the IBHE "to pursue other opportunities to serve American higher education."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|Tony
|217
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|WTK
|7,581
|A look back at the Obama years
|Mon
|Jim Dandy
|3
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Jan 14
|Lisa
|77
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Jan 12
|jjj
|2,789
|For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details
|Jan 11
|iJonny
|1
|Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,...
|Jan 6
|coyote505
|14
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC