Group cancels plans for Fulton County hog farm
The affiliate of Professional Swine Management formally removed its notice of intent to construct from the Illinois Department of Agriculture last week. The decision came a day after local residents, who feared the waste from the facility could pollute rivers and creeks, protested the hog confinement at a meeting last Wednesday.
