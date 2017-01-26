Group cancels plans for Fulton County...

Group cancels plans for Fulton County hog farm

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WQQL-FM Springfield

The affiliate of Professional Swine Management formally removed its notice of intent to construct from the Illinois Department of Agriculture last week. The decision came a day after local residents, who feared the waste from the facility could pollute rivers and creeks, protested the hog confinement at a meeting last Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WQQL-FM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sue 6 hr sue 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Jan 24 Rudy 219
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Jan 24 DevilDog1_7 2,790
News Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga... Jan 23 Crooked 3
thank-you god for donald j. trump Jan 20 kay 1
News Logan Correctional Center Prison Jan 19 debbie hodo 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,013 • Total comments across all topics: 278,282,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC