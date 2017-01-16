Grain Facility Closures Bring 1st Cla...

Grain Facility Closures Bring 1st Claims in Years to Illinois Insurance Fund

Two grain storage facilities in Illinois have shut down in less than three months, and a state insurance fund has seen its first claims in years. Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Rebecca Clark said the Illinois Grain Insurance Fund, a state insurance fund created to protect farmers who store grain at failed facilities, had its first claims since April 2012, The State Journal-Register reported.

Chicago, IL

