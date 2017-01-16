Grain Facility Closures Bring 1st Claims in Years to Illinois Insurance Fund
Two grain storage facilities in Illinois have shut down in less than three months, and a state insurance fund has seen its first claims in years. Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Rebecca Clark said the Illinois Grain Insurance Fund, a state insurance fund created to protect farmers who store grain at failed facilities, had its first claims since April 2012, The State Journal-Register reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|WTK
|7,581
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|11 hr
|Joe
|216
|A look back at the Obama years
|21 hr
|Jim Dandy
|3
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Jan 14
|Lisa
|77
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Jan 12
|jjj
|2,789
|For Meds text us 956...335...6624 for more details
|Jan 11
|iJonny
|1
|Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,...
|Jan 6
|coyote505
|14
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC