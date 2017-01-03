Governor Bruce Rauner Signs Bill Making It Easier for Teachers to Move to Illinois and Work
CARBONDALE Governor Bruce Rauner signed legislation that will ensure the transition to classrooms is made easier for out-of-state teachers moving to Illinois. State Sen. Dave Luechtefeld, a co-sponsor of the bill, and State Representative Terri Bryant joined the governor at Carbondale Community High School for the bill signing.
