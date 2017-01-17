Governer Rauner announces completion of new Illinois Route 29 expansion

ROCHESTER Governor Bruce Rauner joined by Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, U.S. Rep. John Shimkus and local officials announced the completion of the final 7.25 miles of Illinois 29 expansion between Berry and Edinburg today in Rochester. This was the culmination of more than a decade of construction to widen the highway connecting Rochester and Taylorville to four lanes.

