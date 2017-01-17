Gallery: Southern Illinois Women's March
Hannah Baker, a senior at Carbondale Community High School, participates in the Southern Illinois Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in front of the Carbondale Civic Center. Baker said she attended with about a dozen other members of the high school's women's leadership club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|Fri
|kay
|1
|Logan Correctional Center Prison
|Jan 19
|debbie hodo
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|obama elected 44th president (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Brianc1215
|8,883
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 17
|Tony
|217
|A look back at the Obama years
|Jan 16
|Jim Dandy
|3
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Jan 14
|Lisa
|77
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC