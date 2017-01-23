Free IL tax prep services available
Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary James Dimas says the services are available across the state to families with incomes up to $55,000 and individuals who earn up to $30,000 annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WQQL-FM Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|Rudy
|219
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|15 hr
|DevilDog1_7
|2,790
|Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga...
|Mon
|Crooked
|3
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|Jan 20
|kay
|1
|Logan Correctional Center Prison
|Jan 19
|debbie hodo
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|obama elected 44th president (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Brianc1215
|8,883
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC