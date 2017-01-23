Free IL tax prep services available

Free IL tax prep services available

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WQQL-FM Springfield

Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary James Dimas says the services are available across the state to families with incomes up to $55,000 and individuals who earn up to $30,000 annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WQQL-FM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 4 hr Rudy 219
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) 15 hr DevilDog1_7 2,790
News Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga... Mon Crooked 3
thank-you god for donald j. trump Jan 20 kay 1
News Logan Correctional Center Prison Jan 19 debbie hodo 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Jan 18 Rhino Illinois Gov 7,582
News obama elected 44th president (Nov '08) Jan 18 Brianc1215 8,883
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC