Five Simmons Hanly Conroy shareholders named to 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers List
ALTON Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce that the Illinois Super Lawyers has rated five of the firm's shareholders as among the top attorneys in the state for 2017. The firm's honorees, who all are listed for their work in Personal Injury Products: Plaintiff, are Chairman John Simmons, Managing Shareholder Michael J. Angelides, and Shareholders Perry J. Browder, Brian J. Cooke and Randy S. Cohn.
