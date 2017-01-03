Five reasons why the North Dakota pipeline fight will continue in 2017
Police used a sound cannon on October 27, 2016 to disperse protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline, pictured September 3, 2016 In December 2016, the Army Corps of Engineers denied an easement that would have permitted the company Energy Transfer Partners to complete one of the final segments of the 1,100-mile Dakota Access Pipeline , which seeks to connect the oil fields of North Dakota with terminals and refineries in Illinois. The denial of ACE's easement is undoubtedly a victory for the Standing Rock Sioux.
