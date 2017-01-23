Far-reaching Illinois budget fix faces long odds

So severe is Illinois' self-inflicted financial ruin that its newest hope to end a record-setting budget impasse rests with a massive bundling of billions of dollars in tax increases, borrowing and pension relief for Chicago's cash-strapped schools. The nation's fifth-largest state has been engulfed in political feuding between its Republican governor and Democratic-led legislature for nearly 19 months, making Illinois the only state ever to have gone more than a year without a full operating budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.