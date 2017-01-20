EXCHANGE: Jazz performers combine music, spirituality

Almost every week from the second Sunday of September through Pentecost, which this year is June 4, the Westminster Presbyterian Church holds a 50-minute Jazz Vespers service. The 4 p.m. service at the church on West Moss Avenue consists of a "small combo in jazz standards and original compositions" and is led by David Hoffman, who was the trumpet/flugelhorn soloist and composer/arranger with the Ray Charles Orchestra for 15 years.

