EXCHANGE: Jazz performers combine music, spirituality

Jazz performers combine music, spirituality

Almost every week from the second Sunday of September through Pentecost, which this year is June 4, the Westminster Presbyterian Church holds a 50-minute Jazz Vespers service. The 4 p.m. service at the church on West Moss Avenue consists of a "small combo in jazz standards and original compositions" and is led by David Hoffman, who was the trumpet/flugelhorn soloist and composer/arranger with the Ray Charles Orchestra for 15 years.

