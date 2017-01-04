Even without state budget, Illinois spends big
January 4 - Even without a budget in place for the rest of the fiscal year, Illinois' governor said the state is set to see more than $6 billion in deficit spending, but a budget watchdog group said actual spending levels may be difficult to determine. It's been 18 months with no budget, but billions are being spent on debt payments, public employee pensions, state employee pay and various social services because of court orders, consent decrees and continuing appropriations.
