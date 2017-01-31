Durbin, Duckworth to Rauner: health care repeal leaves Illinoisans high and dry, risks 95,000 jobs
WASHINGTON U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth today urged Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner to stand on the side of Illinoisans and oppose repeal of our health care system. Repealing health care without a replacement would have immediate and harmful impacts on hardworking Illinois families including those with employer based insurance such as reducing insurance coverage, increasing out-of-pocket costs, reducing the quality of health care coverage, burdening providers, killing jobs and harming Illinois' economy.
