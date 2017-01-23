Dr. Lynda C. Andre, Edwardsville School District 7 superintendent , provided an update of state funding at the Monday board meeting. As of January 23, 2017, the State of Illinois owes District 7 approximately $3 million for both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years and has yet to issue any mandated categorical or grant program payments due for the 2016-2017 school year.

