DOJ Successfully Blocks Aetna-Humana Merger

On January 23, 2017, United States District Court for the District of Columbia granted the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division , request for an injunction blocking Aetna's proposed $37 billion acquisition of Humana. The DOJ sought to block the transaction on the grounds that it would lead to higher health insurance prices, reduced benefits, less innovation, and worse service for over a million Americans.

