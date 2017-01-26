DOJ Successfully Blocks Aetna-Humana Merger
On January 23, 2017, United States District Court for the District of Columbia granted the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division , request for an injunction blocking Aetna's proposed $37 billion acquisition of Humana. The DOJ sought to block the transaction on the grounds that it would lead to higher health insurance prices, reduced benefits, less innovation, and worse service for over a million Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sue
|7 min
|sue
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Rudy
|219
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Tue
|DevilDog1_7
|2,790
|Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga...
|Jan 23
|Crooked
|3
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|Jan 20
|kay
|1
|Logan Correctional Center Prison
|Jan 19
|debbie hodo
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC