Doctor to close Marion, Orland Park clinics
A doctor involved in an ongoing battle with the state over his certification of patients in Illinois' medical marijuana program is planning to close his clinics in Marion and Orland Park. The Southern Illinoisan reports that Dr. Bodo Schneider announced Tuesday that he'll close both locations of the Pied Pfeifer Compassionate Care Clinic on Feb. 17. Schneider has been involved in an ongoing battle over his practice with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which issues licenses to and oversees numerous professionals including medical doctors.
