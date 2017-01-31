Democrats prepare to fight Trump's Supreme Court pick as GOP-led...
After Republicans blocked a string of President Obama's judicial and executive nominees, frustrated Senate Democrats in 2013 used their majority to change long-standing filibuster rules and allow confirmations with a simple majority. Now Republicans are considering the same "nuclear option" to confirm President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court if Democrats mount a filibuster, as they appear poised to do.
