Democratic attorneys general from 15 states condemn Trump immigration order

More than a dozen Democratic attorneys general from states across the country have condemned the Trump administration's executive order suspending acceptance of refugees and have vowed to oppose it "to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created." In a communique Sunday, the group said: "As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump's unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith."

