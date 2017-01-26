Democratic attorneys general from 15 ...

Democratic attorneys general from 15 states condemn Trump immigration order

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

More than a dozen Democratic attorneys general from states across the country have condemned the Trump administration's executive order suspending acceptance of refugees and have vowed to oppose it "to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created." In a communique Sunday, the group said: "As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump's unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rio ATM skimmers 1 hr Rob 1
help the muslim people 4 hr we need more mu... 1
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... 20 hr Carry This Sign 1
News Illinois releases dates for county fairs (Jun '08) 23 hr FairGoer 3
News Did a hairy monster stalk Tazewell County?[Illi... (Nov '06) Sat kenconk 7
sue Jan 26 sue 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Jan 24 Rudy 219
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,238 • Total comments across all topics: 278,367,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC