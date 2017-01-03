Dairy Queen closes Illinois store after owner uses slur
Dairy Queen has closed one of its stores in Illinois and terminated its relationship with the franchise owner after police say he used racial slurs in an angry confrontation with a customer. A Zion police report says the franchise owner, Jim Crichton, told a responding officer he called Deianeira Ford, 21, of Tinley Park, and her children a racial slur.
Read more at The Times.
