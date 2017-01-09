Corps, Tribes To Judge: Reject Dakota Access Co. Request
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and two Native American tribes that oppose the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline have asked a federal judge to reject an effort by the four-state project's Texas-based developer to get permission to finish it. It's the latest development in a saga that has played out over the past half-year, with months of protests in southern North Dakota and two separate but related court battles in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. Being developed by Energy Transfer Partners, the project will transport North Dakota oil 1,200 miles through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.
