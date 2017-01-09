Corps, Tribes To Judge: Reject Dakota...

Corps, Tribes To Judge: Reject Dakota Access Co. Request

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and two Native American tribes that oppose the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline have asked a federal judge to reject an effort by the four-state project's Texas-based developer to get permission to finish it. It's the latest development in a saga that has played out over the past half-year, with months of protests in southern North Dakota and two separate but related court battles in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. Being developed by Energy Transfer Partners, the project will transport North Dakota oil 1,200 miles through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 4 hr Bobby 215
News Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,... Jan 6 coyote505 14
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Jan 6 VeganTiger 52,089
News We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07) Jan 4 nrude 11
News Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr... Jan 2 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 6
FOID Card (Feb '06) Jan 1 Joe joey 617
David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort... Dec 30 Truth 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,990 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,378

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC