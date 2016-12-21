Connecticut features again on United Van Lines outbound study
Connecticut had the fourth highest rate of outbound household relocations on the January 2017 installment of a United Van Lines study that analyzes prevalence of inbound versus outbound moves, published on Jan. 3, 2017. less Connecticut had the fourth highest rate of outbound household relocations on the January 2017 installment of a United Van Lines study that analyzes prevalence of inbound versus outbound moves, published on Jan. ... more Connecticut ranked fourth again on United Van Lines' annual report on states where it handled the highest number of outbound moves to other locations, behind New Jersey, Illinois and New York.
