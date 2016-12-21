Connecticut features again on United ...

Connecticut features again on United Van Lines outbound study

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Connecticut had the fourth highest rate of outbound household relocations on the January 2017 installment of a United Van Lines study that analyzes prevalence of inbound versus outbound moves, published on Jan. 3, 2017. less Connecticut had the fourth highest rate of outbound household relocations on the January 2017 installment of a United Van Lines study that analyzes prevalence of inbound versus outbound moves, published on Jan. ... more Connecticut ranked fourth again on United Van Lines' annual report on states where it handled the highest number of outbound moves to other locations, behind New Jersey, Illinois and New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) 13 hr elmowazaf 52,083
News Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr... Mon Moses Kestenbaum ODA 9
FOID Card (Feb '06) Sun Joe joey 617
David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort... Dec 30 Truth 1
News Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16) Dec 30 Frogface Kate 5
Election Illinois Governor Recall Amendment (Oct '10) Dec 30 Bad Governor 1,988
News Senate rejects proposal banning lobbyist gifts (Mar '06) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 28
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,673 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,830

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC