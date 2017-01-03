Congressmen from Southern Illinois push for earmarks return
Congressional representatives from southern Illinois are advocating for the return of earmarks to the budgeting process in Washington, D.C. The Southern Illinoisan reports U.S. Reps. Mike Bost and John Shimkus are among the Republican members of Congress asking to lift the moratorium on earmarks, which allow representatives to designate funds for local projects through the legislative process.
