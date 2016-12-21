Collinsville selects 26-year fire veteran Kevin Edmond as new chief
The City of Collinsville announces the selection of Kevin Edmond, a 26-year veteran of the Mentor Ohio Fire Department , as the new Fire Chief of the Collinsville Fire Department . The announcement follows an extensive search conducted by the Illinois Fire Chief's Association .
