COD One of First Colleges in Illinois to Offer Early Childhood Administration Degree
The new Early Childhood Administration degree at College of DuPage will provide students with a direct route to the Gateways Illinois Director Credential Level 1. "We are one of the first schools in the state to develop an Early Childhood Administration degree," said Jean Zaar, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Early Childhood Education and Care. "It will prepare new students for direct entry into the field and give them the desired Gateways Illinois Director Credential Level 1 that will set them apart from other job applicants."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|Fri
|kay
|1
|Logan Correctional Center Prison
|Jan 19
|debbie hodo
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|obama elected 44th president (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Brianc1215
|8,883
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 17
|Tony
|217
|A look back at the Obama years
|Jan 16
|Jim Dandy
|3
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Jan 14
|Lisa
|77
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC