COD One of First Colleges in Illinois to Offer Early Childhood Administration Degree

The new Early Childhood Administration degree at College of DuPage will provide students with a direct route to the Gateways Illinois Director Credential Level 1. "We are one of the first schools in the state to develop an Early Childhood Administration degree," said Jean Zaar, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Early Childhood Education and Care. "It will prepare new students for direct entry into the field and give them the desired Gateways Illinois Director Credential Level 1 that will set them apart from other job applicants."

