Chicago torture video: 4 charged with...

Chicago torture video: 4 charged with hate crime, kidnapping

Read more: WPMT-TV York

Jordan Hill, 18; Tesfaye Cooper; 18; Brittany Covington, 18; and Tanishia Covington, 24, have each been charged with hate crime, felony aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The young man cowers in the corner of a room, tied up with his mouth bound in plastic.

