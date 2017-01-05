Chicago torture video: 4 charged with hate crime, kidnapping
Jordan Hill, 18; Tesfaye Cooper; 18; Brittany Covington, 18; and Tanishia Covington, 24, have each been charged with hate crime, felony aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The young man cowers in the corner of a room, tied up with his mouth bound in plastic.
