Chicago-St. Louis "freight shuttle" planned for Illinois River

The Administrator of U.S. Department Administration, Maritime Administration, Paul "Chip" Jaenichen presents Dennis Wilmsmeyer, Executive Director of America's Central Port, with the America's Marine Highway Award to recognize the Port for their Illinois Intrastate Shuttle Project Designation for the potential future movement of sea containers on river barges. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx Dec. 5 announced $4.85 million in grants to six Marine Highway projects along the waterways of 17 states and the District of Columbia.

