Chicago lost no time in 2017 racking up the totals for another record year of criminal violence
If Chicago had been run by Republicans for decades, and its mayor were George W. Bush's former chief-of-staff, the city's horrendous level of carnage would be the top domestic story of last year, this year, and every year. It would become a symbol of our national shame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Plum6303
|52,083
|Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr...
|21 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|9
|FOID Card (Feb '06)
|Sun
|Joe joey
|617
|David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort...
|Dec 30
|Truth
|1
|Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Illinois Governor Recall Amendment (Oct '10)
|Dec 30
|Bad Governor
|1,988
|Senate rejects proposal banning lobbyist gifts (Mar '06)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC