Champaign Police make arrest in Jan. 19 bank robbery
Champaign Police say 30-year-old Jeremy Larson, of Champaign, was arrested without incident Saturday morning after authorities learned his location and that Larson wanted to turn himself in to police. Police took him into custody just around 7 AM in the 1200 block of South Mattis Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thank-you god for donald j. trump
|Fri
|kay
|1
|Logan Correctional Center Prison
|Jan 19
|debbie hodo
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Jan 18
|Rhino Illinois Gov
|7,582
|obama elected 44th president (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Brianc1215
|8,883
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jan 17
|Tony
|217
|A look back at the Obama years
|Jan 16
|Jim Dandy
|3
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Jan 14
|Lisa
|77
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC