Chalkey serves on committee of Illinois society gathering for inauguration

Streator native Richard Chalkey was recently named as a member of the Host Committee for the Illinois State Society of Washington, D.C. quadrennial celebration, The Inaugural Heartland Ball - to celebrate the inauguration of the president of the United States.

