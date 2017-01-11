Central Illinois man files lawsuit over flag-burning arrest
A 22-year-old central Illinois man who was arrested and detained after posting online pictures of himself burning an American flag has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to have the state's flag desecration law declared...
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 hr
|iJonny
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Bobby
|215
|Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons,...
|Jan 6
|coyote505
|14
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Jan 6
|VeganTiger
|52,089
|We'll miss Hamaker's, but retail will carry on (Aug '07)
|Jan 4
|nrude
|11
|Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr...
|Jan 2
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|6
|FOID Card (Feb '06)
|Jan 1
|Joe joey
|617
