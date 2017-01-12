Cabinet picks contradict Trump

8 hrs ago Read more: Capitol Hill Blue

The lack of fireworks surrounding Senate consideration of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks may reflect a belief by minority Democrats that the people chosen are more reasonable than Trump. It could also be the residue of a surprising number of statements by Trump's Cabinet choices contradicting the billionaire businessman's oft-stated positions on issues running the gamut from Russia and NATO to nuclear weapons and Muslims.

