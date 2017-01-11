Businessman reports to prison in brib...

Businessman reports to prison in bribery case

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

An Arkansas businessman convicted of bribing a state official is now in a federal prison after an appeals court rejected his request to remain free while challenging his convictions. Ted Suhl's appeal was rejected on Jan. 3. He reported to an Illinois prison last week to begin serving a seven-year sentence.

Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

